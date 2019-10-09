Transcript for 'We have to be very careful,' Trump warns of gangs entering US from Bahamas

We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation. Bahamas. That's a tremendous problems we're. People going to the Bahamas that weren't supposed to be there I don't want to allow people that weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas to come in in the United States. Including some very bad people it's a very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers. So we are going to be very very strong. 69. Large sections. Believe it or not of the bombers were not it. And what we're bringing the people to those sections of the bombers that have not been. We've done a lot of the USA aid. We've got a lot of work with a Coast Guard with our team of people who have been phenomenal I mean they've been phenomenal so we'll see what happened. We'll see like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.