Transcript for Castro says Biden ‘wants to take credit for Obama’s work’ but not answer questions

Barack Obama was very different from Donald Trump Donald Trump. As a dark heart when it comes to immigrants he built his whole political career so far on scapegoating and fear mongering and other rising. Migrants and that's very different for Barack Obama. But my problem would Vice President Biden and Cory pointed this out last time is every time some. In good about Barack Obama comes up he says oh I was there I was there I was there that's me too. And then every time somebody questions. Part of the administration that we are both part of he says well that was the president I mean he wasn't take credit for Obama's work. But not have to answer. What I said Halladay let me. There I've Lloyd. I was the first candidate in early April to put forward an immigration plan you know why. Because I'm not afraid of Donald Trump on this issue I'm not going to back pedal I'm not gonna pretend like I don't have. Paid my own vision for immigration so. We're not gonna give up doctor we're not gonna give a protections for anybody I believe that on January 2321. We're gonna have a democratic president we're gonna throw up but things model and John Cornyn and have a democratic senate and a democratic house. We're gonna pass immigration reform. Within the first hundred days as president put it I think. I did not say I don't stem. I stand when Barack Obama all eight years good bad and a different. That's right stand. I did not say I did not stand with you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.