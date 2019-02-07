-
Now Playing: Lawmakers share video of women huddled in detention center
-
Now Playing: Democrats tour detention centers, decry inhumane conditions
-
Now Playing: Pence cancels trip, abruptly called back to White House
-
Now Playing: Veteran urges Pres. Trump to focus on fellow veterans ahead of 'Salute to America'
-
Now Playing: Former CBP agent speaks out on agency's culture, detainment facilities
-
Now Playing: How Dem debates, upcoming Mueller testimony could affect 2020 campaigns
-
Now Playing: Iran is 'playing with fire' after enriched uranium, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Poll shows support for Joe Biden is slipping
-
Now Playing: Tanks will be on display for July 4th: Trump
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden talks about foreign business dealings
-
Now Playing: Outrage sparked by reports of private CBP Facebook group
-
Now Playing: Trump: Iran 'playing with fire'
-
Now Playing: Members of Congressional Hispanic Caucus and House Democrats visit detention center
-
Now Playing: President Trump, Kim Jong Un hold surprise meeting at DMZ
-
Now Playing: Rep. Madeleine Dean on the 'very troubling' situation at the border
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg campaign rakes in millions in Q2
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protestors clash with police
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st sitting president to step into North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st sitting president to visit North Korea
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. shared a tweet questioning Kamala Harris' racial identity