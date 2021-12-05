Transcript for CDC panel votes to recommend vaccine for ages 12 to 15

The prize or vaccine could get the official green light from the CDC any moment now for use in younger teens a CDC independent advisory panel meeting for hours Wednesday. To discuss its safety for twelve to fifteen year olds after the FDA authorized it for emergency use. For that each group on Monday I've been locked up per year. I'm excited get things done again a number of seats artifacts dating right after that including Pennsylvania. And headed. It's that it gets and I heard that I had TJ ever they're probably within. And our New York City on track to start that's needing the age group on Thursday. The vaccine allows us all to live our lives to head to the beach to go to summer camps or hang out with friends. While staying safe I urge you to make an appointment. It's unclear if the rollout will happen in time for those hoping to go to summer camp. But authorities say it should help bring kids back in the schools come. All I will feel lot better going to school 'cause I just know that. There's a lot less risk if an extra level protection that's really helpful some however are still hesitant at his little bit more time you'll mortgage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.