Transcript for China economy czar heads to US amid tariff hike

As the tariff war going on with China so what's happening there. The president over the weekend Kimberly threatened to raise tariffs by the end of the week on 200 billion dollars of Chinese products taking his parents from 10%. To 25%. This is a threat he is made before so the question is. Is this just a threat to jumpstart negotiations that the president says we're taking too slowly gathering and they're not progressing as quickly as he'd like to see it. There's a tiny delegation coming to Washington this week to sit down for another round of talks with the Treasury Secretary. And the US trade rap but those two senior officials said yesterday he's tariff hikes will go into effect at the end of the week. Kimberly it's Tuesday we'll see how this plays out by Friday that's a long way the way with the meetings to take place. All right Karen we will still see how this all plays out thank you so much for joining us we appreciate that.

