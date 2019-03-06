-
Now Playing: 'The View' co-hosts react to deadly Virginia Beach shooting
-
Now Playing: 'We saw a despicable level of violence': Chicago police on weekend shootings
-
Now Playing: 'We're working every angle' on investigation: VA Beach police chief
-
Now Playing: Trump makes waves across the pond
-
Now Playing: 'Chronic' gun violence sparks questions about stricter laws
-
Now Playing: Inside Iran amid tariff tension with US
-
Now Playing: Protest banners unveiled to coincide with Trump's UK visit
-
Now Playing: Activist rushes stage to take microphone away from Kamala Harris during forum
-
Now Playing: Biden calls Trump 'disaster for human rights'
-
Now Playing: There is 'building support for impeachment': Fmr Obama Comms Director
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jordan: Upper echelon of FBI had 'failure of leadership'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Schiff says Mueller 'has one last service to perform'
-
Now Playing: 'I don't think I'm out of step' with Dem Party: 2020 presidential candidate
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates gather at the CA Democratic Party convention
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates to attend the annual CA Democratic Party convention
-
Now Playing: Trump launching new tariff against Mexico
-
Now Playing: Monument quilts displayed on National Mall in support of sexual assault survivors
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ couple suing Trump Admin. over right to be foster parents
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens new tariffs on goods coming from Mexico