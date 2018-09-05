CIA director nominee says she wouldn't allow agency to undertake "immoral" activity

During her confirmation hearing, Gina Haspel said she wouldn't follow a presidential order she considered "immoral" even if legal.
3:35 | 05/09/18

Transcript for CIA director nominee says she wouldn't allow agency to undertake "immoral" activity

