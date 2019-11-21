Transcript for Claim that Lt. Col. Vindman has dual loyalty is ‘deeply unfair’: Fiona Hill

You may be aware or. Of some of the attacks on colonel than men. Suggesting that he has a dual loyalty that he's not really loyal to America he's loyal to Ukraine. I want to ask you as a fellow immigrant what you think of those kind of accusations when the level against colonel than men or other Americans. I think it's very unfortunate some in this is a country of immigrants. You know with the exception. And up pops of very few people still here. I don't want and aggressions the United States some points in their Sami history. This is what I mean really does make America grace and I am sure that every single person here. Some people pops can reluctant think. And others cam by choice a scientist. But this is from me this is the essence of America it's why I wanted to be here a wire want to stay here and I think it's unfair to castigate anyone. Everyone has some kind of populist. To them I'm and I'm Anglo American pop sonar on appreciation our economic naturalized citizen. I do not believe that my loyalty is to the United Kingdom my loyalty is here to the united says this is Mike comes in the country that I says and I know for fox. Every single one of my colleagues in the many naturalized citizens in my office and across the National Security Council tells exactly the same way I think it's Steve Yun-Fat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.