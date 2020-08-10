Transcript for Climate change: Fact vs. fiction at vice presidential debate

Issues that came up last night during the debate with climate change it was addressed on the debate stage as we anticipate a historic. Milestone in what has been an unprecedented hurricane season already hurricane delta is taking aim at the Gulf Coast and is forecast to become the tense storm to make landfall. In the US in a single year chief meteorologist in disease in Lafayette Louisiana and joins us now to break down. Some of that climate change discussion that we heard last night ginger thanks for being here. Happy to be with you. I was says Singh is how you're currently in a storm zone let's start with that comment from vice president pence on hurricanes let's listen to that. There are no more hurricanes today they're were a hundred years ago. Thank you but many of the climate alarmist news or canines and wild fliers to try and see you guys are residents of green new deal. Did you use this moment really set out to you why. The number 100 I mean of the scientists have always looking for of dread. Of data rate and so we know that we've had a good satellite air act data on satellite around hurricanes and cyclones around the world. Since the seventies and so I'd say forty to fifty years is about what we have so he's saying we don't have. Any more in fact some of the numbers are pretty close to what would've happened a hundred years or 150 ago. But it is not about numbers and actually we could've had more back then I just don't think that that's the thing that they should be talking about when it comes to climate change the science is behind. That climate in the global warming. Combined with hurricanes when it comes to a impacts. And intensity that has been shown IP CC Vanilla all have reports that you can go and read about. That showcases that combination and how that is true. Until it's just I it was the whole thing even in the presidential debate that Diana was so strange to hear a lot of both. Biden John. The Pamela and of course vice president pence. Only then had bad information is seen and solicit tries me on many accounts in bulk of the debates and ginger I also article. Attended to the wording of the moderator first question on climate change let's hasn't had a do you believe as a scientific community has concluded. That man made climate change has made wildfires bigger hotter and more deadly. I have made hurricanes wetter slower. And more damaging. Using the freezing here is problematic how so. Do you believe. In that conclusion says science has concluded that doesn't make the belief that I mean we seen that rice said do you believe that cigarettes caused cancer. Because science has concluded that do you believe. That masks prevent corona virus because science has concluded that I think that. He can't say do you believe any longer. We have impacted our atmosphere we have impacted our ocean with to get past that part direct questioning and debate that was so excited my ears perked up because climate loving and talked about a presidential debate. For twelve years before the last one. But I think the question is. We have changed it what are you going to do to fix it and that's how we can make it better going forward. And injured now you're there in Louisiana bracing for hurricane delta just weeks after that same area was hit. By hurricane Laura given all you know as a scientist in this field and seeing these storms with your own eyes. What do you think people and especially our leaders need to understand about these storms right now. I think the connection to numbers I mean this is already an unprecedented event of the season right we and bend on the Gulf Coast three times and I haven't even bends all of them this will be the tenth. Land falling storm of the season granted. We see them all now just like us talking about with satellites we share this information could a lot of times. You know in the 1950s you're hearing about every single storm because he didn't have a way to share it like we do now so there are a lot of elements that go into this. I'm but I think when you're talking about the connection to climate change we should stick with the science of what we know and that is a warmer ocean. Who makes the potential for a more intense storm and I think we'll see with this plan as it heads toward us in the next 24 hours it should make landfall by tomorrow afternoon and evening. This will be the second and the unfortunate part. It that it is coming right along the same blind I mean within miles of where hurricane Laura which was a cast for. Hadn't made landfall just six weeks ago so this one you can see the path there. Cat two tomorrow night I think everybody needs to be on the alert for that storm surge especially south of me here in some of those low lying parishes could inundate with up to ninety feet. And you could else's seat had rain and the order of six to twelve inches Rangers zero chief meteorologist thanks ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.