Cohen acknowledges rigging polls for Trump in 2014 and 2015

More
President Trump's estranged former lawyer is acknowledging that he paid a technology company to rig Trump's standing in two online polls.
0:27 | 01/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cohen acknowledges rigging polls for Trump in 2014 and 2015
President trumps former attorney now admits that he paid a tech company to rig online polls to boost trump standing before he launched this when he sixteen campaign. Michael Cohen tweeted quote what I did was at the direction. And for the sole benefit a Donald Trott. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn't deserve it. President comes current attorney Rudy Giuliani fired back calling Cohen a liar he said the president had no knowledge of any effort to manipulate polling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60464946,"title":"Cohen acknowledges rigging polls for Trump in 2014 and 2015","duration":"0:27","description":"President Trump's estranged former lawyer is acknowledging that he paid a technology company to rig Trump's standing in two online polls.","url":"/Politics/video/cohen-acknowledges-rigging-polls-trump-2014-2015-60464946","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.