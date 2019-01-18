Transcript for Cohen acknowledges rigging polls for Trump in 2014 and 2015

President trumps former attorney now admits that he paid a tech company to rig online polls to boost trump standing before he launched this when he sixteen campaign. Michael Cohen tweeted quote what I did was at the direction. And for the sole benefit a Donald Trott. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn't deserve it. President comes current attorney Rudy Giuliani fired back calling Cohen a liar he said the president had no knowledge of any effort to manipulate polling.

