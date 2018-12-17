Transcript for Comey: Republicans need to stand up for rule of law after grilling on Capitol Hill

Just moments ago on Capitol Hill former FBI director James Komi blasting Republicans who continue to enable president trumps questionable action. People who know better including Republican members of this body after the courage to stand up and speak the truth. Not be cowed by mean tweets or fear of their base there is a truth and they're not telling their silence and shame them. Call me was back on Capitol Hill today first second closed door interview with two Republican led committees. That are investigating what they claim was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential. Election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.