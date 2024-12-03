IDF launches fresh strikes into south Lebanon

The ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

December 3, 2024

