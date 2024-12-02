Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night

Jamie Lee Komoroski got a 25-year sentence in connection with the April 2023 collision in South Carolina that left Samantha Miller dead and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, seriously injured.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live