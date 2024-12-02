'Things are starting to clear up': Buffalo mayor

Christopher Scanlon, acting mayor of Buffalo, talks about the cleanup happening in the city following feet of snow falling in upstate New York over the weekend.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live