The security of genetic data on ancestry websites

Genetic counselor Dena Goldberg discusses what 23andMe's business troubles could mean for millions of users' genetic data.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live