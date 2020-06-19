Transcript for Confederate portraits removed from US Capitol

Back now at the scene from Capitol Hill as the pictures of four speakers of the house from the nineteenth century were taken down. All four were also confederate leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the portraits taking down in observance of June teens. Meanwhile there's a growing push to renamed military bases that bear the names of confederate generals. But a new poll this morning shows most Americans 56%. Oppose that effort. As the country marks June 18 today celebrating the end of slavery in America there's a bipartisan push on Capitol Hill to make it on national holiday. Senators comma here as in Cory Booker are among the Democrats planning to introduce legislation for a federal holiday. Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas plans to do the same.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.