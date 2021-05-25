Transcript for Congress close to agreement on police reform bill

At the White House today George Lloyd's family met with president Biden and vice president Harris the president. Had hoped to sign that George Floyd justice in policing back at that meeting but that didn't happen. That legislation which is designed as a comprehensive. Effort to hold police across the country more accountable to. To end racial profiling that changed the culture of policing in America. Is stalled in the senate it passed the house our congressional correspondent. Rachel Scott has been following all this. This journey really since the George Floyd murder and now this effort at changing. Policing in America so Rachel what's the status this bill what's the sticking points. The biggest sticking points theory continues to be this issue of qualified immunity this is something that gives protection officers. From lawsuits yet some on the Republican side who have suggested. Maybe making it so that you consume the police department verse is suing the officer. Themselves but Democrats many of them to Arnold hard winds here as well you had her from ten progressive Democrats. That sent a letter to democratic leadership saying that they wanted this eliminated in this bill or else. They are not going to vote for and have all this continues to be one of the major sticking points. Our hurdle that is keeping this bill from going forward right now Terry. And Rachel you had a chance to speak with two of the main advocates for this bill inside congress congresswoman Karen bass and outside. NAACP president de Derrick Johnson. What do they tell you about what they're seeing in congress for this but what they hope will happen. He had the word we're getting close and not something that I hear a lot from both sides Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill but I can tell you in the conversation that I have been just the last 24 hours there's. Men some that is happening even though they have now blown past. This deadline and there is some clear disappointment that they couldn't get this bill on president Joseph Biden stashed. By means when he says today the anniversary of George Floyd's dad but they do say that there is progress at what I heard from both. Hi Karen bass and Jerry Johnson is that they want legislation that makes meaningful change take a listen. What does justice look like to yield on the federal level and honesty level. First what we have federal floor of accountability. Police officer bad should not the issue from accountability and we must enforce that. And the best way to do so it's a federal floor NAACP was created. To fighting is bad time magic. It we want a federal for the piano 112 years ago we need one now. Law enforcement officers who are rule officers should not be allowed to terrorizing communities they're getting paid. By the communities to protect. Councilman bass I know one of the sticking points. Appears to be qualified immunity on this part where you see this going ahead with negotiations. Is this something that. Can be resolved is it something that ends up being placed out of the bill. Well I will tell you that qualified immunity is still on the table qualified immunity it's not off the table. Let me say that the most important thing is that we have to have a way in this country to stop the killings to stop the brutality. And police need to be held accountable we have 181000 police departments in the United States 181000 ways policing is conducted. There needs to be national standards national accountability. Transparency. And consequences. Do you feel like president Biden has done in the job at addressing this we also the need to act out. And his campaign promise to create a national police oversight commission no way. Think the White House has been extremely helpful they've not been directly involved in negotiations but they have been there. Willing to provide whatever support we need it. And frankly the idea of having the commission right now wouldn't make any sense. This president in his inauguration speech. White supremacy in his speech. Racial equity was one of the first things that he signed an executive order and part of racial equity is addressing policing in America. So I don't believe there's anything more that the president could do. Hey Jack and there you have it congresswoman Karen bass one of the lead negotiators for the Democrats pushing back on this idea that president Joseph Biden hasn't. Made this a priority and now we know as I said to her that. President Biden backed out of his campaign promise to create a national police oversight commission. Today we have not heard of any plans for him to deliver remarks though he's meeting would George Floyd's family. And of the biggest concerns and that I heard from activists when I was standing exactly where you are teary and black lives matter block that they wanted more than just the words painted on the street they won in court. Been just a symbol they won in. Some sensitive change and there have been frustration. Among activists that I have spoken to they're not only lawmakers that the White House is not doing enough to make police reform. Moreover priority teary. First your legislation always a messy business and they're still stuck in negotiations as you tell us Rachel. And were you well used to in this country there's negotiations going nowhere. With Republicans in the senate but this time senator Tim Scott. Republican of South Carolina the only black senator is. Leading the negotiations for Republicans are there are suggestions that they're finding common ground. Yeah there's a lot of common ground here when it comes to banning choke holds when it comes to creating a database of monetary some of these incidents on body cameras there. And a lot of common ground with wool Democrats and Republicans and and you mention that senator Tim Scott is the only black Republican in the senate he's having these negotiations with senator Cory Booker. And congresswoman Karen bass. This extremely personal for all of them all three of them have been outspoken about what is it like. To be black in America. How would this needs to stop senator Tim Scott has talked about how he gets pulled over when he is back home in his home state of South Carolina this is a very personal issue. For everyone that is involved that I talk to senator Tim Scott Jesse yesterday he says that he can see the end of the tunnel on this one he says that a framework. Is starting to come together so again they have blown pass this deadline but it is clear that these talks are picking up momentum scary. Let's hope so where Jordan got to put our shoulders to the wheel including. The members of congress Rachel Scott our congressional correspondent thanks very much.

