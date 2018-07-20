Transcript for Congress takes first steps to push back on Trump's Russia statements

I'm Alan Rogan on Capitol Hill where we saw the first movement on legislation since president trumps stunning press conference in Helsinki. The senate voted 98 to zero on a non binding resolution that expresses disapproval. For the idea of sending American diplomats and other officials to Russia. To be questioned by the government of Vladimir Putin's. It's an idea of couldn't brought up in his meeting with trump in Helsinki and time had been expressing openness to the idea despite the warnings from. Members of both parties saying it was a terrible idea. Just before the senate voted on this resolution however the White House came out and said that actually president trump does not support the idea. And disagrees with Russian president Vladimir couldn't. Earlier the senate did fail to pass to other non binding resolutions. Both of which would have expressed support for the department of justice's. Investigation into Russia and also re a four firms support for the intelligence community's assessment a Russian interference in the 2016 election. But both unanimous attempts to pass those bills failed because of the descent of two senators respectively. Senator Rand Paul and senator John Corning. Rim Paulson the first non binding resolution was an affront to the president's authority. And senator John Cornyn said the second resolution was simply a symbolic measure and airport did not deserve a vote in the senate. Now the senate will in the we succumb be considering additional sanctions. And other ways to penalize Russia for its interference in previous elections and for its continued interference. But right now we're ending this week with that non binding resolution being the only statement coming out of congress against Putin. I'm Alan Rogan thanks for watching ABC news lives.

