Congressional committee investigates Trump assassination attempt in Butler

Glenn Ivey, D-Md., a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and the task force on the attempted assassination of former President Trump, joins to speak about the investigation.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live