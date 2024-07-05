Congressional Dem. leadership whip up support for Biden

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with Rachel Scott on how the White House is responding to President Biden’s sit-down interview and if the conversation moved the needle in his race for reelection.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live