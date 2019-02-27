Transcript for Congressional victims of gun violence at odds with gun control

Stocking gun violence takes courage. The courage you would write. The courage healing he is I'd seen great courage I want my life on the line. Now how is it time to get it be responsible. Democrat. Republican. Every one we need I've never have I mean III. Being told. He can't rages the nation's county nine year. I think everybody here who's standing up in support of the Second Amendment. But specifically stating it gets these two gun control bills at its policy is bring it to the floor this week. If you look at these bills they don't have anything to do with background checks it's about making. Criminals out law abiding citizens. It ultimately as you heard story after story for the people stand behind. Every single day American shoot guns to defend themselves from criminals that is the heart of the the second time it's about. It's at the heart of what our founding fathers intended that all Americans should have the right to use firearms. Defend themselves.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.