Now Playing: Congressman blasts immigration policy, makes emotional plea to GOP

Now Playing: Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers on immigration

Now Playing: Justice Department IG investigating Comey memos after FBI referral

Now Playing: President Trump doubles down on immigration amid backlash

Now Playing: Nielsen defends family separation as enforcing the law: 'We will not apologize'

Now Playing: Trump directs creation of 'space force' as sixth branch of military

Now Playing: Trump: 'The US will not be a migrant camp'

Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for border policy separating children from parents

Now Playing: Supreme Court puts off weighing in on partisan gerrymandering

Now Playing: Trump confidant reveals new meeting with Russian

Now Playing: Laura Bush calls Trump immigration policy 'cruel'

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Federal judge reverses Manafort's bail

Now Playing: Trump associate had undisclosed meeting with Russian in May 2016: Report

Now Playing: Dem lawmaker: Trump's been looking for immigration 'fight' since declaring candidacy

Now Playing: Giuliani asserts Mueller and his team should be investigated

Now Playing: Bannon: If GOP supports moderate immigration bill, Republicans could 'lose 50 seats'

Now Playing: Former WH Chief Strategist Bannon says Trump has never lied: 'Not to my knowledge'

Now Playing: Trump tries to blame Democrats for policy of separating migrant kids and parents

Now Playing: Immigrant families continue to be separated at the border