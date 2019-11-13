Transcript for Congressman demands time suspension while questioning Taylor

This Radcliffe. If I get replied time is short there's no there's right I have no reason to doubt what the president said. Me and in his pocket. Very good so. In this impeachment hearing today where we impeach presidents for treason or bribery or other high crimes. Where is the impeachable offense in that call are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call. Shouted out any mom. Mr. Ratliff Gibbons respond let me just reiterate that I'm not learned Atlanta no 100 I don't know you only have a minute left I've got thirty Saugus. I just BS eyewitness questioned the went public policy question let me just and I'm not here at that point I notice you're. Senator let me answer this the don't ask it is generally to suspend. Spend the time master tailor would you like to answer the question suspend a time please I would after the general suspend we will suspend o'clock. Suspend o'clock 1 o'clock minute Lester Taylor would you like to respond to the question. Destructive I would just like to say that I am not here to. Do anything having to do with. To pick up to decide about impeachment that is not what either of us are here to do this is this is your job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.