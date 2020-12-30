Transcript for Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19

Another tragic casualty of the pandemic cove in nineteen has claimed the life of an incoming Republican congressman. 41 year old Luke let low of Louisiana was scheduled to be sworn in on Sunday. But he died last night less than two weeks after he was hospitalized. Leaving behind a wife and two children democratic governor John Bell AdWords issued this statement. Saying quote. It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I offer condolences to congressman elect Luke lobos family Louisiana has lost more than 7300. People to cope in nineteen. Since March and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state.

