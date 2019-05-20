Transcript for Congressman says Pres. Trump 'has engaged in impeachable conduct'

Karen before we go I just want to talk quickly about Republican just in amounts. He made news for being in the first Republican to speak out and say call for Trump's impeachment. On Saturday when he went and we know about that. Yeah I mean he's not coming it's been a fierce ally of president trump he had voted against the president's agenda on some issues he did he read the smaller report and came to the conclusion that the president's behavior and conduct an action has reached the threshold of impeachment. The president couldn't let this go but Kimberly no surprise he did not and treated over the weekend at a posh is a lightweight he's somebody that's not one of that he's not one of his supporters and that much is doing this. Just to get himself more publicity but he did the president treating it out to nearly sixty million people certainly gives him that publicity. I right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.