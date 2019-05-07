Transcript for Congressman says he's quitting Republican Party

The only Republican member of congress to call for president fronts impeachment is leaving the GOP Michigan congressman Justin Abbas have analysis plant to become an independent. He says modern politics is trapped on a quote partisan death spiral. President trump called his departure great news for the Republican Party. And that to a new twist this morning in president trumps battle to include a citizenship question on the 20/20 census. Sources say the president is now exploring the use of an executive order a judge has issued a 2 PM deadline today for the White House to explain how it will legally proceed. In the face of a Supreme Court decision that blocked the question. Critics say S citizenship question on the sent Sicily twin under counting of immigrants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.