Transcript for Congressman to resign after using racial slurs on TV show

A Georgia lawmaker is resigning after shouting this and ward on a cable show fellow Republicans had called for state representative Jason Spencer. To step down following Sunday's episode access America Owens program entitled who is America. Well Spencer was duped into thinking he was getting counterterrorism training. In addition to the racial slur you see these scenes Cohen also convinced Spencer to pull down his pants. Spencer apologize it said the show took advantage of his fears.

