Congressman to Secret Service director: ‘Biden needs to fire you’

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, questioned Kimberly Cheatle about the threat assessment of the Trump rally.

July 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live