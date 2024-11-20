Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to carrots

A deadly E. coli outbreak investigation is ongoing, and a woman is now suing after getting sick eating carrots linked to the outbreak.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live