Biden administration announces $275M aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has resumed services after closing early Wednesday, but the threat of retaliatory Russian strikes remains.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live