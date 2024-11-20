Ukraine fires new salvo of long-range western missiles into Russia, reports say

Ukrainian forces launched a barrage of British-made long-range cruise missiles into Russia, according to multiple reports, in a battle to hold territory ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's term.

November 20, 2024

