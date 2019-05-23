Transcript for Conway says Pelosi dismissed her as 'staff'

I cheated had a right tree here lights started out saying respectfully madam speaker would you like to address specific points at present race that was it. And she did but she does all the time. Said I talked to the president not to stack because after she thinks Ross at least six or so richest member of congress and behave that way she treats me as she might treat her meet her pilots are makeup artists record. Onward through consultants. An audit told there is so pro woman if you I've my hope pointless the president. Specific treatments and was very specific about YE needless. Turning around at walking operate Connelly she addressing that she did but she often does which buzz get off topic. Way off message and start talking about Thomas Jefferson. And Teddy Roosevelt. May be here awhile and with it down infrastructure. Serving let her finish. No idea what that was about let her finish. And and I feel that the fair to say respectfully madam speaker of the way sir I've issued great respect because at least you I was raised by a woman on the bluffs so I show empathy respect. Human interaction he respects. And and judge that's all she had his eyes and she started out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.