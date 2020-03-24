Transcript for Coronavirus relief bill close to deal

This after Capitol Hill and scoring touched on two dollars stimulus package recoup nineteen. Last night. I thought we were on the five yard line. Right now we're on the two. If we acted. What Americans will remember what history will record. Is that the senate. Of the right that Democrats still pushing for accountability on corporate money in additional protections for health care workers and hospital. My hope is that. In the following the red zone here that we get a closest finish line at the optimism resonating on Wall Street. And president crop now pushing to get Americans back to work by Easter. Even though the World Health Organization says America could become the new at the sinner for the Coca nineteen endemic due to rapid acceleration here. A country is not supposed to be you know it's it's now. The built to shut down and that was supposed to pay people not to go to work we never had that we used to pay people to go to war. Next week the White House set to reexamine social distancing possibly easing restrictions after the president's fifteenth they plan to stop the spread of the virus has been reached. GOP representative Liz Cheney tweeting. There will be no normally functioning economy of our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages league dying because we afield to do what's necessary to stop the virus. This as there are increasing pieces of. Oh what I would. Call. It or I don't. A potential threat to the elderly and those with underlying health issues sentiment echoed by some governors. You know my mother's not expendable. And your mother's not expendable. Still many Americans hopeful for some sort that we so we went from. Projecting a couple of million of their income in the in the near future. 20. In. Within under we intact many are depending. BC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.