-
Now Playing: Sen. McConnell on stimulus proposal: ‘The clock has run out’
-
Now Playing: President Trump hints on reopening the country sooner than advised
-
Now Playing: Louisiana declares state of emergency
-
Now Playing: Democrats block GOP bill
-
Now Playing: Trump wants US open for business by Easter
-
Now Playing: Decision to relax guidelines will be based on 'hard facts and data': Trump
-
Now Playing: What is Congress' massive relief plan?
-
Now Playing: Trump reiterates desire to ease coronavirus guidelines by Easter
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's biggest concern about the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden addresses Bernie Sanders' continuing campaign
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's plan for the pandemic if elected president
-
Now Playing: 'Love wins through this virus,' NY governor says
-
Now Playing: Sen. Klobuchar shares update on husband hospitalized with coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Senate continues frantic negotiations to rescue American economy
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Biden gives statement on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ‘The Senate and the House must act’: Pence
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi unveils Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan