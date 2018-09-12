Transcript for Cory Booker weighing presidential run in New Hampshire

Democrats cheered senator Cory Booker in Manchester Saturday afternoon celebrating their November victories. And perhaps looking ahead to 20/20. You'd take. In a familiar theme the definition of hope isn't that you see some light at the end of the tunnel or some something on the horizon and it gives you hope hope is generated from with in Booker started his day in Nashua joining mayor Jim dodges and state senator Cindy Rosen walled for coffee. Making an immediate impression with his grasp of granite state issues. In his familiar with what's going on environmental health crisis the number of people. Waiting in our emergency departments are drug crisis in first aid stations. Sitting down for a one on one interview with news nine Booker said he doesn't have a timeline for making a decision about a bid for the White House. During the holidays in a sit down and pick a lot of stock about what I wanna do next what to run for president. Or or stay in the senate and help this continued movement in our country. To reinvigorate our democracy. Booker largely avoided the topic of president Donald Trump saying he's here to talk about bread and butter economic issues that matter to everyday Americans. I think that this is a really painful difficult point in American history there's often out of times like these that we've seen the greatest growth. The greatest advancement and more importantly I think the greatest re imagining off America. To be the nation that is we are the dreaming country they'll country the drinks older and bigger things. Lookers core supporters in New Hampshire could be dreaming big already Nashua house party Saturday morning through an enormous ground. To a national problem always are individuals who want. Some were making comparisons to a similar event in 2007. Then senator Barack Obama in a house party at this same location. The owners of the home say this party is bigger. We've never seen it is best practices and we poster. Quite a number. Political people here Adam sexton WM UR news know. People need to.

