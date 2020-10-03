'Cost would not be a barrier' to coronavirus testing: Pence More The vice president said top health insurance companies would join Medicare and Medicaid in agreeing “to waive all copays” and “cover the cost of all treatment for those who contract” the virus. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Cost would not be a barrier' to coronavirus testing: Pence This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'Cost would not be a barrier' to coronavirus testing: Pence

