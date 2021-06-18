24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Countdown to California recall election

President Joe Biden will campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the high-stakes recall election in the state Tuesday. ABC News' Megan Tevrizian has more.

