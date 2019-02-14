Transcript for Countdown to another possible govt shutdown as new border deal hits snag

Let's move over to Washington where congress is we're waiting on congress to vote on a border deal that the president sat still hasn't said whether he's going to sign off on it. ABC's Karen Travers is at the White House breaking it all down for us Karen we know the president has been tweeting this morning. Not about the border deal more about rush but what is the latest there on this border deal. Well yesterday we heard the president say. Then he was looking for a land mines in the legislation that's how he putted things that might get inserted last minute that he would not sign onto this is a thousand pages Stephanie and it was released overnight. See you can imagine Capitol Hill and here at the White House there's a scramble now to read it make sure that there wasn't something putting in or taken out. That they wanted to include it right now it looks like the senate will vote first followed by the house leader today. And certainly all signs from Capitol Hill are the president has to sign this this is the best deal and this is the only deal the only thing that they're gonna look at. To avert a government shutdown and the ended tomorrow night but again president trump has not said yes or no. We expect to see something perhaps from him today maybe that will come in and tweak. That land mine issue which she brought out yesterday one thing that the White House was not happy about was. The idea putting in a provision in this bill that would put back pay to federal contractors. We all know that the federal workers who did not get paychecks during the last shutdown did ultimately get their back pay but it is different for contract workers and Stephanie these people and janitors. Or security guards low wage workers who get their money through federal contracts. They were left out in the cold with this bill that the house and senator considering today the provision to give them back pay was not included. All right Karen thank you so much for that.

