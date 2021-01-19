Transcript for Countdown to Inauguration Day

The youngest new phase in the US senate next year will be that of Democrat Joseph Biden of Delaware. In Washington today he was having trouble convincing some people he really as a senator. And having some doubts about the senate seniority system flow hoping older members won't hold his debut against him. I expect these fellas are going to. Eventually you judge me on my merit not on my age and I have established that married assuming there is another I don't think it's going to be much the problem. I've beyond. I mean other senators' staffs. Think I'm applying for a job or of the page or something the indications are that you may be 100 in seniority the last man devoted all of the candidate that bodies. Well no it does not math aggravated sort of amusing. That I've probably have released he argues that he would ever and this are just funny.

