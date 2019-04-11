Court orders President Trump to turn over tax returns

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have allowed President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns shielded from a subpoena.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Court orders President Trump to turn over tax returns
Breaking right now setback for president prompted US appeals court ruling that he must hand over eight years of tax returns. To New York prosecutors in Manhattan DA seeking the returns as part of a criminal investigation into trump and his family real estate business. The president's lawyer saying moments ago we will be taking this case to the Supreme Court.

