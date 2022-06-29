Court pauses Lindsey Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe

A federal appeals court Sunday temporarily halted a lower court's ruling mandating Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testify before a grand jury in Georgia.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live