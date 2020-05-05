Transcript for 'Possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens: Trump

C news special report. Now reporter David Muir. Good afternoon I'm David Muir in Phoenix Arizona amber erupting regularly scheduled programming to bring you breaking news at this hour president trump is here. In Arizona on his first trip outside Washington in nearly two months touring a hot able factory that is now producing and 95 face masks. As he urges the country to try to. Get back to normal some sort of normal he wants this country to start phasing in their re opening the region's that he believes are ready to do this but he knows. But even as he signals with his own trip that the country can do this but it comes amid a raging debate over whether or not this is happening too quickly and whether or not lives are actually being. Put at risk. Some of these states still have not reached their plateau and I did ask the president whether or not these states have all met the guidelines that the president himself but out there. And what are the things I talk to the president about where the comments from doctor Anthony out she the last 24 hours his very cautious words. About moving forward too quickly in reopening of the country. Here's the exchange just moments ago. I want to ask you about what doctor felt she said last night about the reopening of the country. He said it's the balance of something that's a very difficult choice how many deaths and how much suffering are you willing to accept. To get back where you want to be. Do you see it that way do you believe that's the reality we're facing that that lives will be lost to reopen the country. It's possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or or house or whatever it is but. At the same time we're gonna practice social distancing we're gonna be washing hands were going to be doing a lot of things that we've learned to do over the last period of time. And we have to get our country back you know people are dying the other way too when you look at. What's happened with drugs and goes up when you look at suicides had me take a look at what's going on people losing their jobs. We have to bring it back and that's what we're doing. The president just moments ago Lott is a first to try to start reopening this country comes. Amid real debate governor Andrew Cuomo of New York just today saying this comes down. To human life and how valuable that light is. In these states deciding when and how to reopen I do want to get to our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl because John it was striking an acknowledgment from the president. That there could be lives here at risk. And the president has said David did this decision on whether or not to reopen how to reopen. Is the most would be the most difficult decision of his presidency. But at the same time he is largely. Turn that decision over to the governor's made it clear that the governors will ultimately be the ones to make decisions about whether or not and how to reopen. There are states. The president himself seems eager to move beyond this moment in an extraordinary. Development today David. We have learned the vice president has confirmed. That the White House plans to disband. The corona virus task force the White House task force on this issue. By the end of this month. An extraordinary development considering that we are just now seeing peak levels of infection and of deaths. And of course John this comes amid those two new studies one is a preliminary analysis from Johns Hopkins the other. From the university of Washington and both cautioned against. A quick reopening of this country saying it could cost lives it could double the daily death told. A by June said one study another a set we could be looking at a 135000. Deaths American lives. Up by August I could present the president with the findings of those studies he didn't discount those numbers but he did acknowledge that his own. Estimate of the death till has grown in recent weeks the president had been saying 60000 lives could be lost. Now he is acknowledging that up to a 100000 American lives could be lost. Whatever in our chief medical editor doctor Chen asked him with us late today as well engine. The president also making news on the vaccine there's been so much talk about operation warp speed his his push to have 300 million doses of a vaccine. In place by the first of the year I asked him. But whether or not he could promise that he backed off of that saying he's not sure if it could be possible. Steaming to acknowledge the very a delicate. Task it is in not only coming up with a vaccine but really ticking to gamble this far out on I'm which vaccine to invest so heavily. Well David I think that's appropriate we have to remember in our toolbox against covic nineteen. We have prevention and we of treatment and when you talk about a vaccine for prevention. Past history tells us that it normally takes. Decades to try to develop a vaccine remember it has to be not only. Safe but it has to be affected and then it has to be scaled up to the tune of hundreds of millions of doses that has never been done before so while you have the whole world working on this. You know those caveats to that tape of very cautious optimism slash skepticism is absolutely medically and scientifically appropriate. Doctor Jan Aston witness here late today as well again president trump making his first trip out into the country in two months. A choosing to come to the battleground state of Arizona I asked of a number of questions about the possibility of 19%. Unemployment which would mean. Nearly one in five Americans could be out of work those numbers expected later this week I asked him about. His handling of the pandemic he said I should get credit though I don't is what he said. And I asked him about the election now six months away as we stand here in the battleground state of Arizona. I said as he comfortable with the idea that this election could be a referendum on his handling of the pandemic he said I am.

