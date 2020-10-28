How and why COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting Latinos

More
ABC News takes a look at why Latinos are dying at high rates of COVID-19 and speaks to victims' families, health experts and workers' advocates to discuss the impact on the community.
7:57 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How and why COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting Latinos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:57","description":"ABC News takes a look at why Latinos are dying at high rates of COVID-19 and speaks to victims' families, health experts and workers' advocates to discuss the impact on the community. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73868233","title":"How and why COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting Latinos","url":"/Politics/video/covid-19-disproportionately-affecting-latinos-73868233"}