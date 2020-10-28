{"duration":"7:57","description":"ABC News takes a look at why Latinos are dying at high rates of COVID-19 and speaks to victims' families, health experts and workers' advocates to discuss the impact on the community. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73868233","title":"How and why COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting Latinos","url":"/Politics/video/covid-19-disproportionately-affecting-latinos-73868233"}