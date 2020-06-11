Transcript for Crowds protest outside election headquarters in Nevada

Whit Johnson, thank you. Matt Gutman in Nevada, we heard Nate say that he thinks this is safe for Joe Biden, looks like there's a little bit of commotion behind you. It's quite a bit of commotion, George. Give you a sense of where we are, we're going to move away a little bit. This is the election headquarters behind me, about 200 or 300 trump supportsupporters, they have taken both corners. They are peaceful, but certainly boisterous at this point. There are some arguments out there with the lone democratic supporter that's come out. He's gotten into a little bit of trouble. Finally police have come out to control this crowd. But they're not going to sway the vote at this point, but they are a vocal minority here, saying that the election has been rigged. Of course, the supreme court of Nevada has said, as well as the registrar, that everything has gone as smoothly as can be. The system is working. I'm going to move away from there right now. And the sense of it -- I'm going to -- the sense of it here is that -- is sense of it here is that this is not where the Biden camp wanted to be two days after the election. Hillary Clinton won it by 2 1/2,obama by seven points, and only 11,000 votes separate Biden from president trump here. Matt Gutman, thank you. Let's bring in the Nevada

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.