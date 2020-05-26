Transcript for Cuomo eyes major infrastructure work to jump-start economy

You've lost thousands of small businesses. That just I'm not going to reopened their doors. So you're gonna say he pain. In this new economy. And let's start to anticipate that and let's start to deal with that now. We know. That government can stimulate. The economy. This country has done it in the past. Where we have engaged in major public works that made the nation better. And when we did it we stimulated the economy. You look at all of the great things that this nation Dade building the Hoover Dam the Lincoln Tunnel all these magnificent. Public improvements. That made the nation the nation. And created thousands of jobs at the same time. Not everyone has been talking. About the need to do major infrastructure in this nation. Every president Democrat Republican President Clinton talked about a President Bush talked about a President Obama talked about it president trump talked about it. Vice President Biden talks about it we have major infrastructure needs we're not building the rest of the world is passing us by. It's true. Well then do something about it. I just talk about it everybody's identified the same problem. Democrats or Republicans. But nobody is not nanny state. If there's ever a time to actually. Take on. This over don't need. A major infrastructure construction now is the time. There is no better time to build. Then right Matt. You need to restart the economy. You need to create jobs and you need. To know Renault and repair. This country's economy. And its infrastructure. Now is the time to do it it's especially the time to do it. When some of the volume. Isn't long war right. The time to fix the hole in the roof we would saying queens. Is when the sun assuring news. That's when. You. Why you don't think that's a queens expression that was a queens expression as far as I'm cancer that's when you fix the hole in the roof when the sunshine. The time to do this work is now when you need to jobs and the volume is low and New York will lead the way. We're going to accelerate. Our big infrastructure programs we have the and higher station project. Which is building a new Penn Station which is long overdue that Penn Station has been torturing people for too long. Let's now accelerate the empire Penn project. While the ridership is low and when we need the jobs. Accelerating LaGuardia Airport which is in them be the first new airport in this nation and 25 years. Traffic has glow. Passenger volume was low or let's accelerate that construction now. And let's do things that we've been talking about for a long time but we've never actually pulled the trigger on. We know that we need renewable power. We know we can generate renewable power and upstate. We know we needed downstate. Let's build across state transmission lines. To develop that renewable market upstate and satisfied the need. Down state. We know they have low cost hydropower encounter. Let's run the cable the transmission lines from Canada to New York City to get that power down here. And let's stop talking and let's start do we. Let's invigorate this whole renewable market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.