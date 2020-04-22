Transcript for Cuomo says pandemic 'not going to be over anytime soon' despite progress

So relatively. Wearing relatively. Good place being downstate New York. The curve. Is on the decent. The question is now how long is that percent. Is it days sudden drop off exit one week to week three week six weeks we don't know but better to be going down. Dent to be going up. Right. Let's keep that in mind. And we are going down how fast. We'll find out but we're in a better place. Hospitalization numbers are coming down. He could patients are coming down. Number of new people going into the hospital. Every day is still troubling Lee high. But. Better than it was. But still. Problematic. Number of lives lost this bill breathtakingly. Painful. And the worst news that I have to deliver every day and the worst news that I've ever had to deal with as governor of New York. But at least it's not going up anymore and it seems to be. Under gentle decline. But make no mistake this is a profound moment in history. Our actions are going to shape our future and you're not going to have to wait for ten year analysis. Retrospective. To find out how our actions affected our future. What we do today. You will see the results in 34 or five days. We had a productive meeting at the White House yesterday productive visit salute replaces productive visit. Very few people commencing on productive visit. What is and be productive visit to me a productive visit means. We the spoke truth we spoke facts we made that make decisions and we have a plan going forward. And that was accomplished yesterday and I feel good about it person. Because it's what should have happened right the big issues on the table. In the political process he said it she said it is and you get into he said she says did you get into a blame game finger pointing. But the meeting was very productive embargo these are people. In the White House goal. Politically. Don't like me. Here with acts. That's the fact right if you see the president's tweets. He's and Tweety bird and and things about me and there politically he does not. We've had conflicts back and forth. But we've sat with him we sat with his team and that was put aside. Because who really can Ayers how wide field or how he feels computers. Get the job done if you like him he likes you we've you know we're not setting up possible marriage just. Do that Europe. The president also. Agreed. Which is a review for New York to wave. What's called these. State. Match for FEMA. Normally a state has the painfully part percent of the FEMA cost. That would be a rule iron for New York. And adding insult Windsor New York had the highest number of rotavirus cases in the country. Therefore our cost. Of FEMA. Was the highest cost in the nation. And therefore New York should pay the highest amount. Ironically. Rule would that be. You're going to penalize us for having the highest number of rotavirus cases in the country. And at the same time the count respectively piece of legislation. Funding states. So the president agreed to wait that that is a very big deal that's hundreds of millions of dollars from the State of New York. We set as a goal yesterday to double the number of state pests. Oh from twenty. To 40000. That is just about the maximum capacity. For all of the laboratory. Machines. In this state OK we have. Private labs about 300 of them that we regulate. They have purchased machines over time he's a very expensive machines. If you took every machine we act. And they had all the supplies they needed from the national manufacturers. And your green machine seven days a week 24 hours a day. How many tests who do you do. About forty. So that's if you put your foot type of rule. You brought engine up to maximum rpm or up to the Red Line you brought it up to six. So accurate success. And you help it there. Seven days 34 hours a day act red line how many tests could you do. Forty maps. That does a lot of buts and ifs in there. Bought the machinists who stayed together for seven days when he for our Tuesday after have enough people feeding machines. But that is our maximum. Potential. So wicked witch that the goal at our maximum potential. Walk because we need to well it's unrealistic articulate and realist. But I'd rather set the bar high and try to get there and them whatever we yet is what we get but what you do all of those tests. Every positive you have to go back and tricks. And that trend seeing is a very beat beat the what you. Trace and you find more positives than you isolate the positives. They're under quarantine they can't go out. They can't infect any audience. This entire operation is never been done. So what's intimidate. You've never heard the words testing tracing. Isolate before. No one hats we just never done this refute textbooks that spoke about it but we've never done. And we don't never garnered anywhere near that scale so it is and intimidating. Exercise. But I say so what who cares that you've never done it really irrelevant. It's what we have to do. Soap figure out how to do it. But we have to put together a tracing our. Yes OK we put together armies before ever Traci army but we can. Put the get a people we can organize we can train and we can do. And yes it's a big deal but it's what we have to do what we won't do. We want to operate on price the basis. Spoken to governor Murphy in New Jersey who's doing a great job. And governor LaMont. Beat Connecticut is doing a great job and who've been very greet neighbors to New York. It's best to do this tracing on a tristate area wipe because that's how our society works. The virus doesn't stop at jurisdictional. Boundaries. This is not going to be over. Anytime soon. I know people want out I can't I know people get back to work I know people need to pay check I notices at its sustainable. I also know more people will Don right. If we are not smoked. I know that. I have to do that count every day of the number of people who who passed away. We're not going to have people lose their life. Because we acted in prudently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.