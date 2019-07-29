Transcript for Dan Coats leaving, Rep. Ratcliffe to be nominated

And we're following other news this morning another shake up at the White House president trump has chosen a replacement for Dan Coats the Director of National Intelligence. Coach is resigning after being at odds with the president for much of his two year ten year publicly clashing over the issue of Russian meddling in between sixteen election. The president is expected to nominate Texas congressman John racked cliff for the job. Ratliff is a former US attorney who had a fiery exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller last week. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is among the Democrats criticizing the choice claiming Ratcliffe has been selected because of quote blind loyalty to the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.