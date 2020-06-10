Daughter of COVID victim reacts to Trump’s 'don’t be afraid' comment

More
Kristin Urquiza spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, and she placed the blame for her father's death squarely on President Donald Trump.
5:41 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daughter of COVID victim reacts to Trump’s 'don’t be afraid' comment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"Kristin Urquiza spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, and she placed the blame for her father's death squarely on President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73460026","title":"Daughter of COVID victim reacts to Trump’s 'don’t be afraid' comment ","url":"/Politics/video/daughter-covid-victim-reacts-trumps-dont-afraid-comment-73460026"}