Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 7, 2015

We begin tonight with a country on edge and looking for reassurance. After fourteen people were killed in that California massacre. Less than 24 hours now after President Obama tried to calm the nation. The Republican front runner out tonight with his own unprecedented call to bar all Muslims from entering the United States. What he calls a quote total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering this country. Members of his own party reacting swiftly at this hour so is the White House it was Hillary Clinton. And all of this comes amid that image of the killers coming through customs in Chicago when he first arrived seventeen months ago. As the FBI reveals they were at target practice in the days before the attacks. We do have team coverage beginning would that call from Donald Trump for a ban on Muslims coming to America until quote our country's representatives can figure out what's going on. ABC's Tommy ops meeting this off. Tonight Donald Trump is telling the world Muslims are no longer welcome in America. Just days after being hit I know Muslim people that phenomenal people but this problem in there. The Republican front runner is now calling for a total and complete shut down of Muslims entering the United States. Declaring our country cannot beat the victims of horrendous attacks by people. That believed only in Jihad and have no sense of reason or respect for human life. This less than 24 hours after President Obama called for more tolerance from Muslims after that terrorist attack in California. It's our responsibility to reject proposals that Muslim Americans should somehow be treated differently. It would put trump wants no part of it especially what crisis is out to kill. To be so tough and so mean and soon this even after. Now and I can happen anymore. And stain his war on terror. The terrorists used I wounded certainly go after the wives who absolutely knew what was happening. And I guess your definition of what I do and we believe that your imagination. But with today's proposed ban trump is open his rhetoric to an unprecedented level. Jeb Bush called it unhinged. Governor Chris Christie called ridiculous. This is the kind of been the people say where they have notes curious and don't know what they're talking. Up we don't got to resort are actively work should we. Trump's extreme plan comes the same date knew I will poll shows senator Ted from all the while writes he's momentum fueled in part. Plays solution prices. We will carpet bomb them into oblivion. I don't know it say and can glow in the dark but we're gonna find out. Hillary Clinton breaking with the White House in saint more needs to be done. Well we're not winning but it's too soon to say that we are doing everything we need to do it in response to trump tonight Clinton tweeting. This is reprehensible prejudice and divisive. Donald Trump you don't get it. This makes us less safe. A lot of her reaction coming in as were on the air tonight Tom yeah on this now with us live and Tom I know we have a team inside the trump rally at this hour. Our supporters react. Wool David some supporters are actually endorsing this plan saying they fully supported. Others are calling for any type of screening process when it comes to Muslims puts why Donald Trump may have a huge problem with the United States constitution. Lawyers telling us that Muslim immigrants could not be denied or prefer because of the religion that would go completely against the trunk band. David now misleading us off tonight Tom thank you when you saw his Republican opponents responding to White House also quickly weighing in tonight. Let's forget ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and mark that this is an unprecedented call hobble to ban work. It certainly is David just think of what Donald Trump is saying right now there it's many as seven. Million Muslims in this country so could there relic Tim's not comment. What about athletes would trump banned teams from coming. From Muslim countries student visas the White House is already responded saying. It's totally contrary tour of value as Americans. We have and our bill of rights respect for the freedom of religion. And the Council On American Islamic Relations. The nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization tonight is can dummy condemning Trump's comments. And of course this comes at a time when law enforcement really needs the help of Muslim communities. And experts will also tell you this is exactly what ice this would love. More Muslims will feel alienated not just radical Muslims and they will try to recruit them David like Martha Raddatz line at our Washington bureau tonight Martha thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.