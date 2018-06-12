-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi rejects Trump's demand for border wall
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 7, 2015
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush leaves D.C. for last time
-
Now Playing: North Carolina US House race faces ballot fraud
-
Now Playing: Body of George H.W. Bush arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church to lie in repose
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's life celebrated at National Cathedral
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush makes trip back to Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump administration recommends postal rate increases
-
Now Playing: Dems threaten to block Republican from taking seat amid election fraud investigation
-
Now Playing: Alan Simpson: George H.W. Bush 'never lost his humor'
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush and his socks
-
Now Playing: Mueller expected to file Flynn sentencing memo
-
Now Playing: President Trump and first lady visit Bush family at Blair House
-
Now Playing: GOP senators: Saudi prince involved in Khashoggi murder
-
Now Playing: Bush family greets mourners at the Capitol Rotunda as George H.W. Bush lies in state
-
Now Playing: Sen. Graham: Saudi crown prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi murder
-
Now Playing: Bob Dole helped out of wheelchair to salute casket of George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush wants Trump at his funeral despite bitter family rivalry
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's body headed to lie in state at US Capitol
-
Now Playing: James Comey agrees to testify before House Republicans