Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 19, 1998

Today for only the third time in the country's history. The Judiciary Committee took up the question of whether a president should be impeached and the only witness today. Was mr. Starr who began with a lengthy statement on what his investigation. Had conclude are first we go to Washington and ABC's Jackie Judd. Oh and Kenneth Starr as witness for the prosecution calmly and methodically laid out his case against the president. The key point about the president's. Conduct is this. On at least six different occasions. From December 171997. Through August 171998. The president had to make a decision. He could choose truth. Or he could choose deception. On all six occasions. The president chose deception. The. First decision says Starr came when mr. Clinton called Lewinsky at her Watergate apartment in the middle of the night. To tell her she would be a witness in the Paula Jones case. The president could have told ms. Lewinsky that they must tell the truth. Under oath. The president could have explained. That they might face embarrassment. But bat as a citizen. And as the president he could not lying under oath. And he could not sit by while Monica did so. The president. Did not say anything like that. Instead that Starr Lewinsky claimed they discussed cover story devised longer ago. At that moment. The president's answer month relationship. With a subordinate employee. Was transformed. It was transformed into an unlawful effort. To thwart the judicial process. Star said the president soon made another critical decision. To make a series of allegedly false statement when deposed by jones' lawyers. He testified that he could not were called being alone with ms. Lewinsky that was untrue. He testified that he could not recall ever being in the Oval Office hallway with miss Lewinsky except perhaps when she was delivering pizza. That was untrue he testified that he could not rule called gifts exchanged between ms. Lewinsky and him that was untrue. He testified. After a 142. Pause. That he was not sure whether he'd ever talked to ms. Lewinsky about the possibility. That she might be asked to testify. In the lawsuit. That was untrue. By contrast Starr's account of mr. Clinton's lengthy testimony before the grand jury was brief and without any graphic detail. The president thus denied certain con top conduct with ms. Lewinsky. And devised a variety of tortured and false. Definitions. But Starr defended having asked mr. Clinton for sexual details of his affair with Lewinsky. And for including them in his referral to congress the details. Of the president's relationship with ms. Lewinsky. Became relevant. Indeed. They became critical. In determining rather. And the extent to which the president made false statements under road. And otherwise obstructed just justice. Democrats objected when star went beyond the Lewinsky case. I believe mr. Starr's remarks are now out of order but he actually exonerated by a resident in a number of areas. All he testified mr. Clinton was not involved in firing White House Travel Office employees. Or in the collection of FBI files by two White House aides. And star revealed that last year he drafted a referral to congress. About mr. Clinton's alleged involvement in a fraudulent loan given to Susan McDougal but then decided the evidence was not strong enough. And at the end of this testimony with his voice rising star made a final her sense of his own conduct. I Revere. The law. I'm proud of what we have accomplished. We were assigned the difficult job. We have done Ent to the best of our abilities. We've tried to be both fair. And power. Clearly the independent counsel had a huge challenge going into this hearing to reshape his public image and to restore credibility to as much maligned investigation. But at least for a couple of hours today Ken Starr got to focus on what he says is the real issue. The evidence against the president.

