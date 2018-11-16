Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 26, 2017

Senator Al Franken speaking with reporters for the first time since those allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The Minnesota Democrat saying he's embarrassed and ashamed. Over those accusations. And that he's heading back to work tomorrow to regain the trust of the people he let down. This has were emerge tonight that congressman John Conyers of Michigan. Is stepping aside from his leadership position on the House Judiciary Committee over complaints about his conduct. ABC's gore Revere on Capitol Hill start us off. Tonight senator Al Franken facing questions for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations against him. This interview to air tonight on Minnesota station Duggan CC EO. I am a long way back I have a long way back to win back the trust of the people Minnesota. I've let people down. Four women have accused the Minnesota democratic inappropriate touching. Franken also spoke with Minnesota public radio. This whole thing has been. And you know and embarrassing. If she again this been difficult this has been a shock to me I would never intentionally do that to. Two of the winning claimed he groped their back sides during a campaign photo op at a state fair. Well I take photographs to state fair with thousands. Of people trying to you know I'm someone to. You know old. Who hugs people. But Lindsay Mendes did not think the contact was incidental. Alfre again. Only in torts and and then cut his hand content might react. Leanne tweet in in this photo was the first woman to come forward. Franking calling it. Inexcusable RIA chairman ashamed of that photo she didn't have any ability to consent she had every right. To deal. Violated by that photo. Pickett says he is not resigning and will fully cooperate with the ethics committee investigation. Also dogged by accusations of sexual harassment longest serving civil rights advocate Michigan representative John Conyers. Former staffer Melanie Sloan says she was repeatedly bear raided. And belittled by him. I walked into his office. Having been called up to brief him on something and he was walking around in his underwear. In a new statement today Conyers says he will step down as a ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee but not give up his seat. I denied these allegations he said I very much look forward to an indicating myself. Longtime ally democratic leader Nancy pull those he still standing by Conyers. We are strengthened. By due process. Just because someone is accused. If you and it did and it was at one accusation is it too I think there has to be John Conyers is an icon in our country. And Gloria joins us live from Capitol Hill tonight Gloria congresswoman Pelosi called on Roy Moore to take himself out of the Alabama senate race. But she same Conyers deserves due process. Someone difference for polo Z is that with more a minor is involved Roy Moore accused of the sexual assault of a minor. And with Conyers Pelosi says zero tolerance means consequences on the hill and a full investigation should go forward Tom. Laura.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.